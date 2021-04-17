First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 334 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Stepan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

