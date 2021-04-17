First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $242,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $424.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

