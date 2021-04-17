First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 678 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

