FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

