Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $158.64 million and $126.01 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00067694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00298201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.00734567 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,346.85 or 0.99460640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00829822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

