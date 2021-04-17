Flashstake 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,705.00 (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Flashstake has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $86,705.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.