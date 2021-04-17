FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0945

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. FLO has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $123,004.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

