Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $113,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after acquiring an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 155,157 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FND opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

