Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $27.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.