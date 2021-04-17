Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FWP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

