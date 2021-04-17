Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Frequency Electronics stock remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Friday. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

