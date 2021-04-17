Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FRD stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.