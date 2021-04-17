FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SPX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SPXC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. SPX has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $62.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 478,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

