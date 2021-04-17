FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

