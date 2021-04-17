GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.16 and last traded at $161.60. Approximately 33,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,974,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GameStop by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 191,498 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

