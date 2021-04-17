GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.16 and last traded at $161.60. Approximately 33,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,974,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.
The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GameStop by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 191,498 shares during the last quarter.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.