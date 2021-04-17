Gameswap Market Cap Achieves $15.41 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $15.41 million and $1.13 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00069082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.88 or 0.00724571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00086366 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00033329 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.