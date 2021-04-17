Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

