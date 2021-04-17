Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $812.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

