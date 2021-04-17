Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO opened at $492.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $316.36 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

