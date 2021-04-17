Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

GMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMTX stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

