Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

GMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMTX stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit