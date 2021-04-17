Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.23.

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,760,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,968,920. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

