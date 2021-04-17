General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after buying an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

