GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 189.7% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 189.7% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $77,110.00 and approximately $747.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,384,519 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

