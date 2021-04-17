Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Genfit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $21.50.
