Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 879 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 86,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

