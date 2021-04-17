Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 354,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,505. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.