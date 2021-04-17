Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $590,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.