Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,872. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

