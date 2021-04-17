Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 767,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $580.93 million, a PE ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

