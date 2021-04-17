GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm has a market cap of £67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

