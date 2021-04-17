Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.