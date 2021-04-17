Gleason Group Inc. Buys 4,235 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

F stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

