Gleason Group Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $256.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

