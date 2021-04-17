Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

