Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $386.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.