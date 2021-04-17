Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.