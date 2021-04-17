Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,609 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

SPGI stock opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.92 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

