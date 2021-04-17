Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,992 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

EQR opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

