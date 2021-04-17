Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 395,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250,471 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 161,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

