Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.