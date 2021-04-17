Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of GTE stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

