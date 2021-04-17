Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $4,134.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.71 or 0.00507117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

