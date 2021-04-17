Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gravity stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

