Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GHL stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

