Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,828.34

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,828.34 ($23.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,283.87 ($29.84). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($29.72), with a volume of 148,433 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,833.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -178.68.
Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
