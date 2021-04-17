Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,828.34

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,828.34 ($23.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,283.87 ($29.84). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($29.72), with a volume of 148,433 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,180.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,833.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.68.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

