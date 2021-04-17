Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

