Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,691. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
