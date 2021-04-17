Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,691. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.