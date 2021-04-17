Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

