Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $758,553.16 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $159.20 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit