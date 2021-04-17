Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $758,553.16 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $159.20 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

